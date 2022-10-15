 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CULTIC update for 15 October 2022

CULTIC: Chapter One - Experimental Branch

Share · View all patches · Build 9728512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

I just pushed a VERY EXPERIMENTAL build out to the "beta" branch. Unity made it sound like there's a chance the crashes could be related to the version of the engine I was using, so I've built a separate branch out using the latest LTS release to see if it happens to fix the issue.

Now, my version of Unity was from back when I started on CULTIC, so the engine update might have broken stuff as well. I didn't see anything too major, but I haven't done a full playthrough on this branch yet, so it's mainly just intended to see if it addresses the crashes. Check it out when you have the time, and let me know if it helps at all!

To access this branch:

  • Locate CULTIC in your Library
  • Right-click on the game in your list, and select Properties
  • Go to the Betas tab
  • Select "beta" from the dropdown list

If you are NOT experiencing crashes, I'd still appreciate the help sniffing for issues in this new branch, but otherwise, I'd recommend staying on the default branch.

Changes:

  • Updated Unity engine version

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9728512
Depot 1684931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link