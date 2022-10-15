CULTIC: Chapter One - Experimental Branch

Hello!

I just pushed a VERY EXPERIMENTAL build out to the "beta" branch. Unity made it sound like there's a chance the crashes could be related to the version of the engine I was using, so I've built a separate branch out using the latest LTS release to see if it happens to fix the issue.

Now, my version of Unity was from back when I started on CULTIC, so the engine update might have broken stuff as well. I didn't see anything too major, but I haven't done a full playthrough on this branch yet, so it's mainly just intended to see if it addresses the crashes. Check it out when you have the time, and let me know if it helps at all!

To access this branch:

Locate CULTIC in your Library

Right-click on the game in your list, and select Properties

Go to the Betas tab

Select "beta" from the dropdown list

If you are NOT experiencing crashes, I'd still appreciate the help sniffing for issues in this new branch, but otherwise, I'd recommend staying on the default branch.

Changes: