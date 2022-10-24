New Update - Alpha Build #6 (0.8.78)

Hello everyone! This year Halloween comes a bit earlier to DevLife! 🎃 Starting October 25th you will once again be able to access special content prepared for this holiday. New decorations, camera filter, and spooky soundtrack await you!

The game is also available for -40% off during the whole week!

With this small patch, we've added better support for Steam Deck (auto UI scaling and showing steam input field when entering text). So if you own this device be sure to check it out!

As for the next big update, which unfortunately got delayed, we are still working hard on it and it is mostly done. All that is left to do are graphics for Interactive Events, then localization, and then testing. I can promise you for sure that it will be released this year though that of course means that the one with the new map will be moved to 2023. But the plan for full release next year is still a go.

If you want to be up-to-date with all the news and announcements for the game be sure to join our Discord server ;) You can also report any bugs there or give us feedback about the game.

Happy Halloween!

Roman Studio Team

Changelog:

New Features:

Added auto UI scaling when playing on Steam Deck

Added auto display of keyboard when playing on Steam Deck

Mechanic Changes: