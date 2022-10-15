1.2.11 Release

Gameplay:
-Luka's "Angel's Kiss" ability can now be used multiple times, but applies a cooldown debuff on the target character (3 turns).
-Luka's Gri Groove now also heals by 2 (in additional to healing the skeleton by 5).
-Sir Hennryk's "Axe Attack" now regenerates 1 Alp per hit (previously removed in another patch).
-Jasmine's Ice Berserk skill now shows a proper ice flower instead of the Braveheart animation.
-Alentura now gives 69 XP after being defeated.
Music:
-Changed the twins music to Valse Unga. The old soundtrack will be used as their battle theme in a later chapter.
Battles:
-Moved the camera down by 1 unit. Now there's less empty space in the middle of the view.
-The extra space below is now filled with an info tab that shows what the buffs do.
Bugfixes:
-Fixed the water cave not playing music at early night and midnight.
-Added arrows to the Gastfenger chase szene to indicate where to go.
-No longer shows Williams face when talking with Berny while he is in Alentura's cage trap.
Comments: Luka felt a bit lackluster for a Chapter 3 character compared to Erika, so I decided to make her kit a bit stronger.
The heal is only important in the fight against Alentura for now.
For Sir Hennryk, only gaining Alp after getting damaged made him a bit too hard to use.
