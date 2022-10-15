1.2.11 Release

Gameplay:

-Luka's "Angel's Kiss" ability can now be used multiple times, but applies a cooldown debuff on the target character (3 turns).

-Luka's Gri Groove now also heals by 2 (in additional to healing the skeleton by 5).

-Sir Hennryk's "Axe Attack" now regenerates 1 Alp per hit (previously removed in another patch).

-Jasmine's Ice Berserk skill now shows a proper ice flower instead of the Braveheart animation.

-Alentura now gives 69 XP after being defeated.

Music:

-Changed the twins music to Valse Unga. The old soundtrack will be used as their battle theme in a later chapter.

Battles:

-Moved the camera down by 1 unit. Now there's less empty space in the middle of the view.

-The extra space below is now filled with an info tab that shows what the buffs do.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed the water cave not playing music at early night and midnight.

-Added arrows to the Gastfenger chase szene to indicate where to go.

-No longer shows Williams face when talking with Berny while he is in Alentura's cage trap.

Comments: Luka felt a bit lackluster for a Chapter 3 character compared to Erika, so I decided to make her kit a bit stronger.

The heal is only important in the fight against Alentura for now.

For Sir Hennryk, only gaining Alp after getting damaged made him a bit too hard to use.