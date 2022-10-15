 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 October 2022

Update, Version 20221015

[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 October 2022

English
##########Content############
[Egypt]Added the item drop list of Aten Cultists. (They will drop items again if you attack them more than once in a short session.)
[Egypt]It's no longer possible to farm money and exp from the same group of cultists over and over again.
[Egypt]Added 4 more random dialogs on Aten Cultists
[Egypt]Some Aten Cultists may now use the skill of Holy Smite.
[Egypt]Added some trees in Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna. (You can chop them for wood.)
[Oasis Teahouse]Added Caretaker Pet Service in this location.
##########Wiki###############
Updated the location information of Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna.
简体中文
##########Content############
【埃及】加入了阿腾邪教徒的物品掉落列表。(他们不会在此前被击败后短时间内再次掉落物品。）
【埃及】现在无法对着同一组的阿腾邪教徒反复刷经验和钱了。
【埃及】增加了4句阿腾邪教徒的随机台词。
【埃及】某些阿腾邪教徒现在可以使用神圣惩戒技能。
【埃及】在巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图城内加入了一些可以砍伐的树木。
【绿洲茶馆】加入了看护者宠物服务人员。
##########Wiki###############
加入了巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图城的位置信息。

