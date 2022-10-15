Update, Version 20221015

English

[Egypt]Added the item drop list of Aten Cultists. (They will drop items again if you attack them more than once in a short session.)

[Egypt]It's no longer possible to farm money and exp from the same group of cultists over and over again.

[Egypt]Added 4 more random dialogs on Aten Cultists

[Egypt]Some Aten Cultists may now use the skill of Holy Smite.

[Egypt]Added some trees in Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna. (You can chop them for wood.)

[Oasis Teahouse]Added Caretaker Pet Service in this location.

Updated the location information of Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna.

简体中文

【埃及】加入了阿腾邪教徒的物品掉落列表。(他们不会在此前被击败后短时间内再次掉落物品。）

【埃及】现在无法对着同一组的阿腾邪教徒反复刷经验和钱了。

【埃及】增加了4句阿腾邪教徒的随机台词。

【埃及】某些阿腾邪教徒现在可以使用神圣惩戒技能。

【埃及】在巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图城内加入了一些可以砍伐的树木。

【绿洲茶馆】加入了看护者宠物服务人员。

加入了巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图城的位置信息。