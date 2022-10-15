Development Branch update - v0.6.004

Share · View all patches · Build 9728379 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 13:52:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.6.004) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.6.004 - Temporary changelog :

New Insect rocket

New Butterfly farm t2

Improve ore extractor & autocrafter slightly

World polish and balancing

HUD changes

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games