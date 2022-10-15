Update 15.10.2022 : Tutorial, Auto-Equip and Minor Bug-Fixes

Hello there! I'm IndividuaLand developer MrCheatCode

First of all, thank you for your interest and support to IndividuaLand.

Our game is now out and we are trying to fix the deficiencies and errors that you reported to us with updates immediately.

In our first update, we completed the tutorial part of the game and added a feature that allows you to automatically equip up your characters.

We've included a tutorial that simply explains each step for you to understand the complex mechanics in-game more easily.

For players who don't want to deal with equipping items and characters, we've added an auto-equipfeature. If you want to get full efficiency from your characters and make precise adjustments, you can manually change all their items one by one, or you can automatically dress them to see the average values of your characters and evaluate their abilities.

Don't forget to let us know what you like about the game and your feedback on what will be better, while we look forward to the release of these independent and adventurous lands, and you, the players, to post screenshots and content.

We look forward to revealing a more playable game thanks to your notifications!

If you have friends that you think would be interested in IndividuaLand, let them know that the early access date is approaching!

Thanks for supporting us. See you again soon. Stay tuned with us.

Reporting Bugs, Sharing Ideas, Making Suggestions

If you encounter an error or want to make a suggestion, please contact us on one of the platforms below. If you want to report a bug, it would be very helpful for us to send your player.log file and screenshot as an extra.

That's it for now, see you in the next update!

