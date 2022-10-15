Patch 1.2.3.1

We couldn’t resist another nice looking patch number. There was some extra time to work away 10 more bugs, so why not release it now? One fix takes full advantage of the new world constraints feature that allows us to retroactively fix any faulty world generation.

Bug Fixes

Fixes a generator bug that caused some cave entrances not to be generated correctly.

Map diagnostics also check the status of the secret entrance connections.

Fixes an issue with the secret route achievement.

Fixes issue with specific books not spawning correctly.

Reduces the number of rocks at the bottom of cliffs to prevent accidental blockades.

Prevents the generator from placing too many ramps next to each other.

Third attempt to fix the bug that caused some instances of Crawling Flesh creatures to become immune to all damage and unable to attack you. Hopefully three times is a charm!

During world generation the last used content options are always used, even if you didn’t look at the content options tab.

The curated world only excludes other content options when they are actually incompatible.

When you have the ‘no negative status effect’ cheat enabled you can still get cursed and become awakened. Otherwise this cheat can get you trapped in places where those conditions are actually needed.

Now waltz with us :)

Or better still, join our discord community where you can learn all about the first options we've added that allows you to mod the game! Among many other things...

