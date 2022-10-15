Now you can accelerate at the beginning of the level and when it fails. HTC and Oculus handle press the grip Key of the (right) handle,and index press the （right）handle A key.
Hold Controller update for 15 October 2022
An experimental acceleration function has been added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update