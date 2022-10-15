 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hold Controller update for 15 October 2022

An experimental acceleration function has been added

Share · View all patches · Build 9728106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you can accelerate at the beginning of the level and when it fails. HTC and Oculus handle press the grip Key of the (right) handle,and index press the （right）handle A key.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link