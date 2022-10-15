Single-Player is BACK, MMO is also BACK

Hello,

Single-player is now back and playable. After the launch yesterday, there were many reports that the game wouldn't run correctly. There was a nasty configuration issue which basically made the game unplayable. If the folder where the game was installed had a white space " ", one of the backend tools was not working. The bug took many hours to find and recompilations ad nauseam, but the game is now back.

It also seems that the MMO failed for a few hours, well that's back too.

Thank you for your patience !

Appreciate all the support.