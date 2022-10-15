IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.1] New Challenge Boss!

Additions

Added : Challenge Boss [Nari Sune]

Added : Talisman [Nari Sune Doll]

Added : World Ascension Accomplishment of Nari Sune

Added : Increased World Ascension Upgrade Lv cap

Added : Field Curse in Nari Sune challenge and future content

Added : Area Mission Milestone up to 750. Left/Right arrow key to see next page

Added : Title Quest [Monster Study 7] (required hero level 500)

Added : General Upgrade [Resource Gain 11-15] along with global quests

Added : Statue of Heroes Lv85 milestone

Balance & Changes

Balanced : Nitro consumption (for global quests and achievements) now counts nitro that is over the cap when you alchemize potions with Nitrous Extraction

Balanced : Some building's rank cost

Balanced : Lowered Expedition lowest time of 1hr or higher expeditions

Balanced : Expanded the cap of research power

Balanced : Buffed some pet passive effect (Yellow monsters and Normal Fairy)

Balanced : Tier 1 World Ascension requirement of total milestone levels now capped at 50. However, it is subject to change after we implement Tier 2 World Ascension, which will reduce the Tier 1 requirement.

Balanced : Material Drop Chance over 100% will roll for extra materials.

If you have 120% Oil of Slime drop chance, you will get 1 material, with a 20% chance of receiving another. If you have "+X material gain per loot", you will always get (1+X) and another (1+X) with 20% chance per defeat.

If you have 230% drop chance and "+3 material gain", you will get 8 per defeat with a 30% chance to receive 4 more.

Bug Fixes

Fixed : Channelled skills now don't work at MP 0

Fixed : Utility Items Sort

Fixed : Some Equipment's enchant effect didn't saved/loaded

Fixed : When summoned pets had too fast cast time (less than 0.1sec), tamer's order skill's damage multiplier didn't work properly. Now pet's lower cast time is limited at 0.1sec.

Fixed : Hard Reset didn't work

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Hi! Thank you very much as always for all of your support!

This patch includes a new challenge boss, new quests, balance changes to expand various content! Please give it a try 🙂

We are also working on more new content such as Super Dungeon Challenge and Tier 4 Rebirth. We hope you will enjoy them a lot! Please stay tuned for the future updates 😄

Please join Discord so that you can get latest information quickly!