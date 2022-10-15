Pixelmancer Update 0.41

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.41!
- - - UPDATES - - -
- Aim cursor no longer aims to the right when not touching R3 on controller
- Cursor starts towards the middle of the screen when using the controller
- Added more Steam achievements
- Going back to menu is now instant
- Improved menu transition smoothness for 60hz displays
- Improved gameplay camera transition smoothness for 60hz displays
- - - BUG FIXES - - -
- Fixed a few save file loading issues
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -
Pixelmancer has only been live for 12 hours and I've already received good feedback from the fans, I started working on this update the moment I woke up :D
The biggest request I've received so far is wanting more Steam achievements, I've added a few more achievements with todays update and will focus on bringing more Steam achievements this week including the ones for player upgrades
Thanks for your love and support <3
Changed files in this update