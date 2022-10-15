Pixelmancer Update 0.41

Share · View all patches · Build 9727722 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 10:09:25 UTC by Wendy

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.41!

Aim cursor no longer aims to the right when not touching R3 on controller

Cursor starts towards the middle of the screen when using the controller

Added more Steam achievements

Going back to menu is now instant

Improved menu transition smoothness for 60hz displays

Improved gameplay camera transition smoothness for 60hz displays

- - - BUG FIXES - - -

Fixed a few save file loading issues

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

Pixelmancer has only been live for 12 hours and I've already received good feedback from the fans, I started working on this update the moment I woke up :D

The biggest request I've received so far is wanting more Steam achievements, I've added a few more achievements with todays update and will focus on bringing more Steam achievements this week including the ones for player upgrades

Thanks for your love and support <3