Build 9727676 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 09:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Add:

Options: added a "very low" graphics mode for smaller configurations

Fix:

Interface: Correction of the display of the cameras connected to the smartphone

Interface: Spelling correction

Enigma "say the name": the end animation can no longer be launched several times

Abandonned farm: Fixed a bug that could generate a black screen on the

Psychiatric hospital: Fixed a flying object