 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terror of Hemasaurus update for 17 October 2022

Out now on PC! Sink your teeth into Terror of Hemasaurus!

Share · View all patches · Build 9727554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's MONSTER MONDAY!

Terror of Hemasaurus is out now on PC!

Thank you to everyone for being so patient and for helping me test things with the demo / beta! A monstrously huge thanks to the Digerati team and Kittehface software and everybody else who contributed to the project. Console ports are on the way in December as well.

I hope everyone has fun with the game and please consider leaving a review, it really helps me out :)

Please leave any feedback, bug reports, monster ideas and suggestions here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1016180/discussions/

Join us on Discord:
https://discord.gg/ubEX4gxFN7

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link