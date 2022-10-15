 Skip to content

ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 15 October 2022

V1.0.2 Fixed many bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 9727535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed bigfoot's snowball dealing too much damage
・Fixed pre chapter 4 boss event can drop treasure chest and cause player character to be crushed by said boss
・Fixed on hell difficulty or higher, when jump and confirm were set on the same button, using quickslot item would cause player character to jump
・Boss Rechallenge mechanic re-introduced. Fixed problem relate to rechallenge bosses
・Fixed event text overlay in chapter 2 for all languages
・Fixed potential client freezing on item pick-up caused by unexpected player runtime environment

