Update Notes for October 15

Hello, everyone!

Another minor update to Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory, this time, bringing:

Fix a rare and specific bug that affected PyramidBot movement (with sincere thanks to Hazelstorm for spotting the issue.)

Minor improvements.

Once again: if you're enjoying the game, please do leave a review! Also, please feel welcome to participate in our Steam Community Hub and to have fun discussions about the game, share where you're stuck, ask for tips and just generally share your thoughts! We look forward to hearing from you!