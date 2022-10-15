Many Early Access Launch Day Issues Addressed



Hello everyone,

Following the launch of Beautiful Mystic Survivors Early Access, we have received much feedback from our players regarding the balancing of level 2 and crashing issues.

We have addressed the game's balancing in our latest game build and several other bug fixes.

We are sorry for the poor experience and our team will keep working hard to make the game as good as possible. Your constructive feedback and your continued support are much appreciated!

Best regards,

Dev team