Beautiful Mystic Survivors update for 15 October 2022

Many Early Access Launch Day Issues Addressed

Share · View all patches · Build 9727477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello everyone,

Following the launch of Beautiful Mystic Survivors Early Access, we have received much feedback from our players regarding the balancing of level 2 and crashing issues.

We have addressed the game's balancing in our latest game build and several other bug fixes.

We are sorry for the poor experience and our team will keep working hard to make the game as good as possible. Your constructive feedback and your continued support are much appreciated!

Best regards,
Dev team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1930601
  • Loading history…
