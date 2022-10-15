Update 2022.1: Now available!

Dear skippers,
We are happy to inform you that the update 2022.1 is now available for download.
Some of the top features introduced by this update include:
- Full 1939 - 1945 campaign
- Ukrainian localisation (created by vovanvoks)
- Historical ports
- Minelaying
- Climate zones and seasons
- New destroyers
- Hedgehog launchers
- Deck gun's optics
- Many new convoys
- Tides
- Submarine pens
- Fishing boats
- CHANT coasters
- Manual control over alarm
- Crew now uses toilets
- Commanding activities for the officers
- Steam Deck compatibility
- Reward overhaul for the campaign missions
- New campaign objectives
- New types of missions
- ...and much more!
To read a full changelog, please head over here:
Full changelog
We sincerely hope that with this update, UBOAT will bring you some nice time in those turbulent times. Take care!
Yours,
DWS
Changed files in this update