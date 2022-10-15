 Skip to content

UBOAT update for 15 October 2022

Update 2022.1: Now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9727386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear skippers,

We are happy to inform you that the update 2022.1 is now available for download.


Some of the top features introduced by this update include:

  • Full 1939 - 1945 campaign
  • Ukrainian localisation (created by vovanvoks)
  • Historical ports
  • Minelaying
  • Climate zones and seasons
  • New destroyers
  • Hedgehog launchers
  • Deck gun's optics
  • Many new convoys
  • Tides
  • Submarine pens
  • Fishing boats
  • CHANT coasters
  • Manual control over alarm
  • Crew now uses toilets
  • Commanding activities for the officers
  • Steam Deck compatibility
  • Reward overhaul for the campaign missions
  • New campaign objectives
  • New types of missions
  • ...and much more!

To read a full changelog, please head over here:
Full changelog

We sincerely hope that with this update, UBOAT will bring you some nice time in those turbulent times. Take care!

Yours,
DWS

