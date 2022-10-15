Update 2022.1: Now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9727386 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 09:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear skippers,

We are happy to inform you that the update 2022.1 is now available for download.



Some of the top features introduced by this update include:

Full 1939 - 1945 campaign

Ukrainian localisation (created by vovanvoks)

Historical ports

Minelaying

Climate zones and seasons

New destroyers

Hedgehog launchers

Deck gun's optics

Many new convoys

Tides

Submarine pens

Fishing boats

CHANT coasters

Manual control over alarm

Crew now uses toilets

Commanding activities for the officers

Steam Deck compatibility

Reward overhaul for the campaign missions

New campaign objectives

New types of missions

...and much more!

To read a full changelog, please head over here:

Full changelog

We sincerely hope that with this update, UBOAT will bring you some nice time in those turbulent times. Take care!

Yours,

DWS