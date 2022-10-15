 Skip to content

Dusk Hollow update for 15 October 2022

Hot Fixes :)

Day 2! Thank you all for the downloads!

A few fixes have been added!

Fixes on levels 1, 2, and 4.
Fixes for enemy combat.
Fixes on collision boxes and visibilites.

This is our first game ever released! There will be issues. I will most likely be the only dev who is able to do these updates! So please give me some time between "bugs/issues" and describe in as much detail as you can (screenshots, videos, etc.) on what "bugs/issues" you run into!

I will be working on adding achievements to the game if the reviews go well and bugs are all fixed!

Thank you all so much!
-David Sokolow

