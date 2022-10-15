 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Gate update for 15 October 2022

Achievements are now activated

Share · View all patches · Build 9727186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Achievements are now activated.
Also, there are leaderboards in the community section.

Please continue to post ideas and feedback in the discussion section,
and be sure to join the discord!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link