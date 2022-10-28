Patch v1.0.4 live on Steam!

Hi all!

We've been chipping away at a bunch more fixes that players have been finding post-launch, and have bundled them into Patch 1.0.4; this includes a few issues that have been found by some diligent achievement hunters on our Discord - thanks to community members unbrokenodds and andre. in particular for the help! Speaking of the Discord, if you wanted to chat with us and other players about the game (or about your favourite '70s kitsch), you can join our Discord with this link: https://discord.gg/KDAMU3N

What we discovered when fixing the achievements is that some weren't accessible due to whole scenes not occurring; with over 1000 scenes in the game, we knew that there'd be some that wouldn't play for whatever reason, but it's exciting to say that there are now several additional scenes and sections of scenes that can be found.

We don't want to spoil too much, particularly because some relate to storylines that are hidden away in the game, but let's just say that fans of a particular character should make sure to hang out with them in their room on Day 3...

Roadmap

As per the roadmap in the previous update, improved saving is still slated for a future patch; the team are working on Wayward Strand alongside other work at the moment, so we aren't able to get updates out quickly, but we'll keep chipping away at them!

Patch v1.0.4 Notes

Here's the full list of fixes and improvements that we've done in this patch:

The Iilk storyline can now be experienced in full, and the 'Iilk Fan' achievement/trophy can now be correctly attained.

When the appropriate conditions are met, Casey is actually given the option to "tell a white lie", and the 'White Lie' achievement/trophy can now be correctly attained.

More opportunity is now given for Casey to follow up on Margot's request, to ensure that it's reasonably possible for the 'Careful With Your Words' achievement/trophy to be attained.

Fixes an issue where, after 5:30pm, the potential things that Casey or other characters could say and do were being significantly curtailed.

Casey should no longer become stuck when accompanying Lily during her afternoon rounds on the first day.

During Lily's afternoon rounds on the first day, improvements have been made to the scene direction, and how Casey is managed, in Tomi's room.

On day 2, when Joe is helping Esther from the cafeteria, he will no longer float and the wheelchair will not appear in duplicate.

On day 2, when Casey is changing the record for Mr Pruess, she will now walk around Mr Pruess, instead of through him, and her bag won't float.

During day 2, Casey should no longer get stuck with Ted for long periods.

At the end of day 2, Casey should no longer become stuck by the nurse's station if she's around when Ruth calls in.

Casey won't running ahead of Tomi, when choosing to follow her.

Ted will no longer try to start a conversation with Casey, when she's on the far side of the cafeteria.

Increases audibility of Neil, when Lily is attempting to cheer him up on day 3.

Increases audibility of dialogue between Casey and Ida when Casey is departing Ida's room.

Casey should no longer be given the option to pick up a book, if she is already holding soup.

Fixes props being in an inconsistent state on day 3, if transformed by story events on day 2.

Resolves some more instances of characters talking over themselves.

Minor improvements to story logic.

Minor improvements to scene timing and direction.

Fixes typos.

Players will no longer have the option to start from a chapter if the required save data is missing.

Players will no longer get stuck in loading, when attempting to load a save file that doesn't exist.

Hitting the back button will now correctly leave the chapter select screen.

That's all for now! Oh, we also wanted to thank everyone for the lovely reviews that they've been leaving for the game on our Store Page - we've been highlighting some of our favourites on our Twitter: https://twitter.com/WaywardStrand

If you've played Wayward Strand and liked it, it would be hugely helpful if you could spend a few moments to leave us a review; we're a small indie team, and really appreciate your support <3