Update 0.3.1.0 - More Maglev Options, Improved Tutorial, Quality of Life Changes

Update 0.3.1.0 is here! Several new features and quality of life changes are included.

More Maglev Options

The Shifter Maglev is a new late game maglev tube type which is optimized for lots of winding curves and turns. Experiences little to no slowdown at curves or when going over other tubes. Combined with a maglev catapult, it can really shoot your flow rate up.

The Superpush Maglev is another late game maglev which operates similar to the Floodfill tube, but with better stats all around, including improved curve top speed.

The start of game Maglev and Floodfill tubes have been renamed to "Pull" and "Push" maglevs to better hint at their behavior.

Tutorial Rework

The tutorial has been redone. Rather than one big tutorial at game start, there are now many smaller bite-sized tutorials that are triggered intermittently based on the current game state.

This makes it easier to follow, while still allowing more concepts to be covered, such as unblocking maglevs, dealing with slag, and so on.

You will need to start a new game to have access to the new tutorial.

Loading screens now show tips.

Starting Resource Densities

On custom difficulties when starting a new game, you can alter how many resources are in each starting plot. For players who want infinite, if you crank the resource density to maximum, you likely won't ever run out.

You can also reduce the density for an extra challenge!

AI Land Buying Rework

Allied and neutral factions will warn you when they're about to settle next to you. This gives you time to plan out how you buy land. If you really aren't happy about them settling nearby, you can contact them and request they settle elsewhere.

Material Shopping

The Conflux Market faction now stocks up daily with new refined materials, like nickel or copper, that you can purchase if you can't find the right ores in the world. Their prices are quite steep, though these resources also go on sale sometimes.

Mission Reward Changes

Factions now may offer Augmentations or huge amounts of Raw Materials as bonus rewards for missions now. They also offer a greater variety of existing structures and units.

UI Changes

You can now disable mouse camera rotation in the options.

'More options' button added to every building and unit, exposing various options like copying settings, open infolinks, relocation, etc.

Land Buying UI gives more info about each land plot, purchased or unpurchased, including why you can't buy certain plots, for instance.

In the zoomed out view, hovering over anything will tell you what is there.

In resource view, the floating resources show their name.

New Game UI gives basic strategy info on each faction, and also explains difficulty levels better.

Many more UIs throughout the game have been tweaked to be clearer.

And Much More

Gameplay tweaks, graphical changes, bug fixes, crash fixes, and the like.

Full Changelist

New Player Experience