Update 0.3.1.0 - More Maglev Options, Improved Tutorial, Quality of Life Changes

Update 0.3.1.0 is here! Several new features and quality of life changes are included.
More Maglev Options
The Shifter Maglev is a new late game maglev tube type which is optimized for lots of winding curves and turns. Experiences little to no slowdown at curves or when going over other tubes. Combined with a maglev catapult, it can really shoot your flow rate up.
The Superpush Maglev is another late game maglev which operates similar to the Floodfill tube, but with better stats all around, including improved curve top speed.
The start of game Maglev and Floodfill tubes have been renamed to "Pull" and "Push" maglevs to better hint at their behavior.
Tutorial Rework
The tutorial has been redone. Rather than one big tutorial at game start, there are now many smaller bite-sized tutorials that are triggered intermittently based on the current game state.
This makes it easier to follow, while still allowing more concepts to be covered, such as unblocking maglevs, dealing with slag, and so on.
You will need to start a new game to have access to the new tutorial.
Loading screens now show tips.
Starting Resource Densities
On custom difficulties when starting a new game, you can alter how many resources are in each starting plot. For players who want infinite, if you crank the resource density to maximum, you likely won't ever run out.
You can also reduce the density for an extra challenge!
AI Land Buying Rework
Allied and neutral factions will warn you when they're about to settle next to you. This gives you time to plan out how you buy land. If you really aren't happy about them settling nearby, you can contact them and request they settle elsewhere.
Material Shopping
The Conflux Market faction now stocks up daily with new refined materials, like nickel or copper, that you can purchase if you can't find the right ores in the world. Their prices are quite steep, though these resources also go on sale sometimes.
Mission Reward Changes
Factions now may offer Augmentations or huge amounts of Raw Materials as bonus rewards for missions now. They also offer a greater variety of existing structures and units.
UI Changes
You can now disable mouse camera rotation in the options.
'More options' button added to every building and unit, exposing various options like copying settings, open infolinks, relocation, etc.
Land Buying UI gives more info about each land plot, purchased or unpurchased, including why you can't buy certain plots, for instance.
In the zoomed out view, hovering over anything will tell you what is there.
In resource view, the floating resources show their name.
New Game UI gives basic strategy info on each faction, and also explains difficulty levels better.
Many more UIs throughout the game have been tweaked to be clearer.
And Much More
Gameplay tweaks, graphical changes, bug fixes, crash fixes, and the like.
Full Changelist
New Player Experience
- Tutorial is now broken up into smaller, bite-sized parts that are triggered intermittently rather than all in one go. Many more concepts covered by the tutorial now, but they are no longer as overwhelming.
- Loading screens now show tips.
- For custom difficulties, you can now alter the starting resource densities. At maximum density, it is similar to having infinite resources.
Gameplay
- Shifter Maglev - New late game maglev tube type which is optimized for lots of winding curves and turns. Experiences little to no slowdown at curves or when going over other tubes. Combined with a maglev catapult, it can really shoot your flow rate up.
- Superpush Maglev - Another late game maglev which operates similar to the Floodfill tube, but with better stats all around, including improved curve top speed.
- Conflux market regularly stocks up on simple refined materials you can purchase (like nickel, copper, etc.) at a steep price. These materials also go on sale occasionally.
- You can request some factions (Settlers and Feds) to not buy land directly adjacent to you.
- You now get a warning when allied factions are thinking of buying land you've explored. The factions that usually settle adjacent to you will also message you directly to inform you that you can request they settle further away.
- Factions now may offer Augmentations or huge amounts of Raw Materials as bonus rewards for missions now. They also offer a greater variety of existing structures and units.
- Combat mission requests cannot give combat rewards.
- Early game tech tree tweaked.
- Factions tweaked.
- Prices have been tweaked.
- Tweaked strings.
Graphics
- Fog/cloud graphics, especially in unexplored areas, improved.
- Mining fx tweaks.
- Touched up some portraits.
UI
- Land Buying UI made clearer.
- 'More options' button added to everything you can select.
- Tweaked New Game UI. Now gives basic strategy behind each faction. Shows more info on each difficulty level.
- You can now disable mouse camera rotation in the options.
- In the zoomed out view, hovering over anything will tell you what is there.
- In resource view, the floating resources show their name.
- Maglevs vs Floodfills have been renamed Pull vs Push to hint at their behavior. Infolinks on each is explained better.
- Tweaked many more UIs throughout the game.
- Tweaked some ui sounds and notifications to be less obtrusive.
Other
- Bug fix - Random plots of land not being buyable.
- Bug fix - Borders not visible in alternate view modes.
- Bug fix - Spaceports behaving badly with Endpoint Buffers. Disabled interaction to fix.
- Bug fix - UI widgets being out of order in certain cases.
- Crash fix - Rare unit pathfinding crash.
- Crash fix - Turret selection crash.
