Unsolved Stories Version 1.0.5.996 is Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 9727064 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 06:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone. We've completed our infrastructure work for Unsolved Stories, and now we're starting serial updates.

First, let's take a look at what's in version 1.0.5.996

Added traffic system and pedestrians to the current version. Screenshots





Added world sound system to current version.

Only pedestrian and car sounds are active in this version.

Added random weather conditions to the current version.Screenshots











Menus for advanced graphics settings have been added to the current version. Screenshots



Added new main menu to current version. Screenshots



Added Nvidia DLSS and DLAA to the current version.Screenshots



NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a neural graphics technology that multiplies performance using AI to create entirely new frames and display higher resolution through image reconstruction—all while delivering best-in-class image quality and responsiveness.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is a new AI-based anti-aliasing mode for users who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality. DLAA uses the same technology developed for DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), but works on a native resolution image to maximize image quality instead of boosting performance.

The current version is optimized to produce 60 FPS images with the Nvidia RTX 3060.Screenshots



Added Languages to the current version.

English Espanol Spanish Espanol Latinoamerica Spanish Latin America Français French İtaliano Italian

Japanese Korean Polski Portogues Russian Turkish Chinese Arabic



Building and company names have been added to the current version.Screenshots





In current version, software global illumination and reflections have been added. This technology is not dependent on RTX graphics cards.Screenshots





In the current version, the textures have been increased to 2048 px. More detailed textures will appear.



In the current version, the screen resolutions that can be used are below.

Resolutions(1024, 768); Resolutions(1366, 768);Resolutions(1360, 768);Resolutions(1280, 800);

Resolutions(1152, 864); Resolutions(1440, 900); Resolutions(1280, 1024); Resolutions(1400, 1050);

Resolutions(1680, 1050); Resolutions(1600, 1200); Resolutions(1920, 1200);Resolutions(2048, 1152);

Resolutions(2048, 1536); Resolutions(2560, 1600); Resolutions(2560, 2048);

Resolutions(3200, 2048);Resolutions(3200, 2400); Resolutions(3840, 2400);

Resolutions(4096, 3072); Resolutions(5120, 3200); Resolutions(5120, 4096);

Resolutions(6400, 4096); Resolutions(6400, 4800); Resolutions(7680, 4800);

Resolutions(640, 360); Resolutions(960, 540);Resolutions(1280, 720);Resolutions(1920, 1080);

Resolutions(2560, 1440); Resolutions(3200, 1800);Resolutions(3840, 2160); Resolutions(4096, 2160);

Resolutions(7680, 4320); Resolutions(5120, 2160); Resolutions(5120, 2880);

Resolutions(15360, 8640);

Note that the game is still in development. Tested for Nvidia RTX 3060 and higher graphics cards. Performance improvements for previous generation graphics cards are possible in the future.

Thank you to everyone who followed and supported our project.

If you want to contact us ;

You can reach us from support@madhoundgames.com

Our team will be back as soon as possible.

Thank you to everyone for your support!

http://madhoundgames.com/