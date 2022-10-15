The newest version of Endless Road: Reborn is here!

After more than a year of production and testing, we believe that "Endless Road: Reborn" is ready to be officially launched and presented to you!

We're so happy this newest version is finally here. We have added new characters, optimized the user interface and map, updated card skills, added Japanese, Korean, Spanish and other languages, customized music for the game, etc. so that the endless road can be reborn! At the same time, we have also launched the new version on mobile platforms (TapTap and App store), meaning you can explore the endless road on your mobile phone anytime, anywhere!

We're sorry to have kept everyone waiting for so long. Due to various decisions and some external factors (like the pandemic), the update was pushed back. But after a three-year delay, hopefully it will have been worth the wait!

We will continue to collect feedback and improve the game to provide you with a better game experience as much as possible! Thank you for your support!

Figures and other goods are also in full swing.

At the same time, we will keep the old 2.0 version in the test server. (remember to back up the archive)

Archive Location "C:\Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\ZZ\EndlessRoad"