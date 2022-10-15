Launch day patch v0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9726690 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

I am DangerousBob, welcome.

Below are the changes. Thank you again for your feedback.

-Invert Y option in the settings menu now works

-camera lag can be turned on to lose up the camera on the 3rd person's view

-Robin runs a bit faster now. she has 3 modes of movement, walk, run and sprint.

something small, when you throw the throwing axe there is now no lag time to when you pull out your gun, this looks a bit funny but from a gameplay perspective it allows you to throw an axe if you have to reload and makes for faster gameplay

-Robins's character model moves her feet when she turns now.

Working on the root motion of the feet.

