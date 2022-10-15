Patch 1.011 Notes

Hello everyone! Fixed a few items, and added a Hard mode.

Fixes/adjustments:

-Fixed several typos.

-The skills "Balance", "Friendly Bless", "Overpower", and the "Defend" command now work as intended.

-Certain effects not working on Turn 1 fixed. The way this system is set up is a bit clunky, so will be watching & testing to ensure functionality is actually working appropriately.

-Nephil Mp cost increase changed from +100% to +60%. It's meant to be their core penalty but in practice was too limiting, particularly early on when cost/regen equipment/skills are harder to come by.

-All characters can use Cursed Arms-type weapons purchased with Gold. This equipment type was restricted to certain later-game classes and the crafted variants are intended to stay that way, but this should open up some interesting options.

New content:

-Added wandering NPC Tatienne to the Guild after you meet her early on in the game. You can find her in the room just to the right of the front room of the Guild. You can chat with her for a few tips, and activate the Hard and No Future modes.

Enemies in Hard Mode have tripled Hp, doubled STR/AGI/LOG/DEV/ARM, and 25% more SPD as a baseline. The types of bonuses increase on higher Difficulty runs, and is meant to be difficult but playable.

No Future mode is not meant to be playable, but those who've beaten the game and want to put their equipment to the test will find some challenge. You can always change back to Normal Mode by talking to Tatienne again.

Future plans:

Making equipment easier to sort through in the late game is a problem, as well as sometimes finding what would be actually useful for a character. This is currently being examined. Also going to look at how best to show what a character's current stat totals are. I also want to add some more flavortext to items.

After the next couple weeks, as adjustments are made and bugs/balance/functionality problems are handled, I do plan on making a sort of "randomizer" mode, so be ready for that.

As always, thank you all for your continued patience and support.