Patch 0.24: Visual and Story Updates

Publicly Available Changes for Oct XX 2022 Build
💾This is a major update💾
We’ve been working rigorously on the last 2 levels. While we can’t release the levels yet, this update contains lots of improvements and features preparing for the February release and the spooky event we are planning for this Halloween.
Due to changes to collectible locations and game infrastructure, all previous player progress will be lost with this update.
😎 New Features
- Added online leaderboards
- Added tons of new collectibles!
- Added an intro cutscene
- Redesigned and improved main menu!
- Added new story elements and audio tapes in Kitchen and Attic!
- Added new voice lines to background eggs
- Added an optional health counter
🐞Bug Fixes & Adjustments
- Shuffled collectible locations
- Improved game stability
- Greatly decreased game disk and download size
- Adjusted egg physics so that pull up boosts are now easier to perform
- Improved frame rate and performance in Attic
- Adjusted game difficulty and level design in Attic
- Added more crack levels to the egg
- Checkpoints now heal the egg
- Improved lighting in Attic
- Fixed first checkpoint of Kitchen and Attic not working
- And many more minor fixes and adjustments
Upcoming Changes for Oct XX 2022 Build
💀Stay tuned for a spooky Halloween event and collectibles!🎃
Changed files in this update