Patch 0.24: Visual and Story Updates

Publicly Available Changes for Oct XX 2022 Build

💾This is a major update💾

We’ve been working rigorously on the last 2 levels. While we can’t release the levels yet, this update contains lots of improvements and features preparing for the February release and the spooky event we are planning for this Halloween.

Due to changes to collectible locations and game infrastructure, all previous player progress will be lost with this update.

😎 New Features

Added online leaderboards

Added tons of new collectibles!

Added an intro cutscene

Redesigned and improved main menu!

Added new story elements and audio tapes in Kitchen and Attic!

Added new voice lines to background eggs

Added an optional health counter

🐞Bug Fixes & Adjustments

Shuffled collectible locations

Improved game stability

Greatly decreased game disk and download size

Adjusted egg physics so that pull up boosts are now easier to perform

Improved frame rate and performance in Attic

Adjusted game difficulty and level design in Attic

Added more crack levels to the egg

Checkpoints now heal the egg

Improved lighting in Attic

Fixed first checkpoint of Kitchen and Attic not working

And many more minor fixes and adjustments

Upcoming Changes for Oct XX 2022 Build

💀Stay tuned for a spooky Halloween event and collectibles!🎃