Patch 1.2 released

The new patch adds full controller support to Moondrop. Additionally, you can now remap controls by going to the title screen and going to the Settings menu.

This patch took a little bit longer to come out than I expected (6 weeks instead of 2). I blame the remappable controls for the delay :) In order to implement remappable controls, I ripped out the entire input control system and added in a new Unity library for handling input. Learning the new library took some time, and I'm still haunted by assumptions I made early in the migration process. (It is the spooky season!) It's working now, though. If you do change your control settings, you can hit the Save button on the Rebinding screen and that control configuration will be loaded up each time you start the game.

Other patch changes

-- Added the ability to access the tutorial from the Mists pause menu.

-- Prevent bomb rocks from showing up near the farm for Farmhands.

-- Removed the Azerty Keys button from the Title Settings menu. Azerty keys can be used by remapping the keyboard controls.

-- Count any resources in storage and bring them to Oncewas after mistfall.

-- Added the ability to delete save game files.

-- Made the Alchemy screen less painful to use with a controller

Moondrop supports switching between keyboard / mouse and a gamepad at anytime... but there's a good number of edge cases there that I haven't carefully handled in the code. I haven't had the time to thoroughly test all the possibilities. If you come across a bug with remapping controls or with input switching, let me know! I want to fix any bugs that are causing issues for players.

I haven't tested this out on the Steam Deck yet, but I'll get access to one next week and I can see how the game plays.

One last thing: I feel bad about removing the Azerty keys. Désolé, France! I hope to have something in the next patch that makes it quick and easy to switch to Azerty.