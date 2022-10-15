Fret Smasher Patch v0.35.5

Custom Leaderboards

This feature is currently experimental and may see frequent changes or times when the option is disabled. Leaderboards are now supported for customs but they'll only have a leaderboard generated if you select Create Leaderboard in the ready up menu. This option is only available in classic single player and will only appear when new leaderboards are allowed to be generated.

What do we mean by allowed to be generated? Well since we want to control the incoming wave of custom leaderboards and ensure that customs that come in will be ones that have more than 1 uploaded ranking, we'll be moderating customs frequently. If there's a time when we need a moment to clean out some customs or add in leaderboards for new official setlist songs, we may disable the ability to create new leaderboards. When the ability to create new leaderboards has been toggled, we'll make an announcement over in our Discord server.

Supports Leaderboards Sorting Option

This sorting option will allow you to sort songs by if they have an existing leaderboard or not. However this will not automatically scan songs for leaderboards. Songs are only marked as supporting leaderboards if a leaderboard is found when pressing Leaderboards in song select, if one is found when readying up, or if a leaderboard was created/a score was uploaded at the end of a song.

So while this won't show you exactly which songs have leaderboards in real time, it will allow you to return to any songs you've played or have looked at that currently support leaderboards.

Change-log:

ADDITIONS

Custom Leaderboard Support

Added settings for Leaderboard Viewer (Leaderboard Type & Leaderboard Entries)

Added a sorting option for leaderboard supported songs

ADJUSTMENTS