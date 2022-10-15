Patch 0.5581

New Features
Game Mode Section is now available, you choose between Easy, Normal, Hard, and Impossible
Subfilter buttons added to Crafting Panel. From now on, we can filter craft items by types like food or weapons.
Captain Bones is now able to block enemy sword attacks but timing is important.
Now, we have full control of movement when attacking with a sword.
The player can now walk while aiming with a spear. So, we are able to dodge coming enemy attacks while aiming.
The player can now run while eating or drinking now.
Improvements
- The player's sword swing speed has been increased.
- Now Wanted is a time-based situation, there are 4 levels of want. Each one is 5 minutes long.
- Player melee combat lock distance increased. So, we can continue to keep focus when we dodge back.
- The Player's some of sword attacks animation is changed. We can hit the enemy's body easier.
- Almost all crafting times were decreased. Now, we can craft faster.
- The speed of climbing animations was increased.
- Player main capsule height is decreased a bit, so we will be able to enter smaller areas now.
- Auto heath restores when the player is about to die, are only enabled for easy and normal mode players now.
- Now on, enemy soldiers can't hurt us while we are already attacking if we are playing on Easy game mode.
- Also, enemy soldiers can't hurt us while we are rolling or doing dodge if we are playing on Normal game mode.
- All stackable item limits are now 99.
- From now on, Captain Bones is able to fish anywhere including from our ship.
- Eating food doesn't increase thirst anymore.
- Disabling Anti-Aliasing is now available in the settings menu.
- There is no longer a need to constantly press the button to focus on the enemy while fighting with swords. The press and release feature can be activated in the game settings.
Bug Fixes
- When throwing a spear or falling into the water, the buoyancy of the water was not working.
- When you changed the gender of the player and reload the game, the player doesn't return back the previous gender anymore.
- Some quest help mechanics were kept working when the game mode was hard or impossible, but they no longer work.
- The ambiance and game sound are not mute when we pause the game issue is fixed.
- Sometimes we can die because of hunger when we are drunk and now we wake up.
- The player can not continue fishing after falling into the ocean is fixed.
- There was a UI issue within the gamepad settings panel.
