 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Captain Bones: Prologue update for 15 October 2022

Patch 0.5581

Share · View all patches · Build 9726055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Game Mode Section is now available, you choose between Easy, Normal, Hard, and Impossible

  • Subfilter buttons added to Crafting Panel. From now on, we can filter craft items by types like food or weapons.

  • Captain Bones is now able to block enemy sword attacks but timing is important.

  • Now, we have full control of movement when attacking with a sword.

  • The player can now walk while aiming with a spear. So, we are able to dodge coming enemy attacks while aiming.

  • The player can now run while eating or drinking now.

Improvements

  • The player's sword swing speed has been increased.
  • Now Wanted is a time-based situation, there are 4 levels of want. Each one is 5 minutes long.
  • Player melee combat lock distance increased. So, we can continue to keep focus when we dodge back.
  • The Player's some of sword attacks animation is changed. We can hit the enemy's body easier.
  • Almost all crafting times were decreased. Now, we can craft faster.
  • The speed of climbing animations was increased.
  • Player main capsule height is decreased a bit, so we will be able to enter smaller areas now.
  • Auto heath restores when the player is about to die, are only enabled for easy and normal mode players now.
  • Now on, enemy soldiers can't hurt us while we are already attacking if we are playing on Easy game mode.
  • Also, enemy soldiers can't hurt us while we are rolling or doing dodge if we are playing on Normal game mode.
  • All stackable item limits are now 99.
  • From now on, Captain Bones is able to fish anywhere including from our ship.
  • Eating food doesn't increase thirst anymore.
  • Disabling Anti-Aliasing is now available in the settings menu.
  • There is no longer a need to constantly press the button to focus on the enemy while fighting with swords. The press and release feature can be activated in the game settings.

Bug Fixes

  • When throwing a spear or falling into the water, the buoyancy of the water was not working.
  • When you changed the gender of the player and reload the game, the player doesn't return back the previous gender anymore.
  • Some quest help mechanics were kept working when the game mode was hard or impossible, but they no longer work.
  • The ambiance and game sound are not mute when we pause the game issue is fixed.
  • Sometimes we can die because of hunger when we are drunk and now we wake up.
  • The player can not continue fishing after falling into the ocean is fixed.
  • There was a UI issue within the gamepad settings panel.

Changed files in this update

Captain Bones: Prologue Content Depot 1671601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link