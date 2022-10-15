Patch 0.5581

Game Mode Section is now available, you choose between Easy, Normal, Hard, and Impossible

Subfilter buttons added to Crafting Panel. From now on, we can filter craft items by types like food or weapons.



Captain Bones is now able to block enemy sword attacks but timing is important.



Now, we have full control of movement when attacking with a sword.



The player can now walk while aiming with a spear. So, we are able to dodge coming enemy attacks while aiming.

