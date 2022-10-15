Update .7.9.9 - Exterior overhaul and experimental DESKTOP support!

Hello, Inspectors. We're really excited about this update for one big reason: Experimental desktop support! But that's not all: the exteriors of the hotel have gotten a bit of a visual upgrade, too.

Changes and improvements:

Jumping has been removed. This is because of inconsistency in controls, a distinct lack of jumping-related puzzles, and the fact that jumping was causing increased levels of motion sickness in players unused to VR.

Lighting, relfections, and textures have been fixed in some places to improve appearance.

Environment details have been adjusted, mainly the outside of the Callisto.

Experimental Features:

The Big One: We've added (early) desktop support!

Controls:

WASD for movement

Q/E for rotation

CTRL and ALT for raising/lowering height

Shift for sprint

Left click for using RIT scanner and clicking menu items

Right click to grab items

Middle mouse button to hack conduits

ESC or TAB for menu.

As a note: This feature is limited while we test it. Some early puzzles have added solutions for desktop mode. For the time being, some of the puzzles cannot be done in desktop (like the computer room drone puzzle), and ladders cannot be navigated. These functionalities will be added and improved on very soon in later updates.

Bugfixes