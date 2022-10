What I've Been Working On :



+Updated advanced camera system to be reactive

+Camera system now interpolates between camera states

+New camera state for gliding

+New camera state for aerials

+New camera state for falling

+new camera state for jumping

+Holding light attack over time will now act as a slow zoom in

+Added combat animations for when slushy is active

+Continued to update anger suit with new animations

+New Spryward Combat Animations