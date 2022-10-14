 Skip to content

Pogo Rage update for 14 October 2022

Linux Version 1.1 Final

Share · View all patches · Build 9725504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All platforms now have the final version 1.1.

Changes to level 2.
Changes to some sounds.
Changes to resolution scaling.
Made quit and skip button on in intro.

Changed files in this update

