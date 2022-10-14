 Skip to content

Emorrior update for 14 October 2022

Update v1.0.2.7 Fix broken balance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Recently I received 2 negative reviews about my poor balance. I am very sad about that. Other than that, it's my fault. And I'll definitely fix that.

Fix broken balance

The game is now easier to play than before. There were no unexpected rooms filled with countless enemies. However, the game is definitely still very challenging for those who want to conquer this.

Game Change

There will always be 3 portals in the first rooms. This gives you have more options for your builds.

Game UI and Effect

New reward selection UI

New Effect for special Reward

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1933070/Emorrior/

