HALLOWEEN ! Get limited skins !

BOUH!

For this month of Halloween try a small event update.

For the next two weeks UpGun maps will be decorated for Halloween!

FREE COSMETICS

To celebrate Halloween, launch UpGun to receive the pumpkin head hat as a gift!

For owners of the full version of UpGun giving access to more than 20 additional upgrades, you will also receive an exclusive armor and a Halloween screen!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977800/UpGun__FullGame/

New skins!



These skins are only available during halloween!



These skins will be permanent to the game

Other:

-Optimized calculation of occlusion culling

-Added new spawn points

-Other miscellaneous optimizations

-2 new Halloween-related achievements

-A few other little surprises