HALLOWEEN ! Get limited skins !

BOUH!
For this month of Halloween try a small event update.
For the next two weeks UpGun maps will be decorated for Halloween!
FREE COSMETICS
To celebrate Halloween, launch UpGun to receive the pumpkin head hat as a gift!
For owners of the full version of UpGun giving access to more than 20 additional upgrades, you will also receive an exclusive armor and a Halloween screen!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977800/UpGun__FullGame/
New skins!
These skins are only available during halloween!
These skins will be permanent to the game
Other:
-Optimized calculation of occlusion culling
-Added new spawn points
-Other miscellaneous optimizations
-2 new Halloween-related achievements
-A few other little surprises
Changed files in this update