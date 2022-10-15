 Skip to content

UpGun update for 15 October 2022

HALLOWEEN ! Get limited skins !

Last edited by Wendy

BOUH!
For this month of Halloween try a small event update.
For the next two weeks UpGun maps will be decorated for Halloween!

FREE COSMETICS

To celebrate Halloween, launch UpGun to receive the pumpkin head hat as a gift!

For owners of the full version of UpGun giving access to more than 20 additional upgrades, you will also receive an exclusive armor and a Halloween screen!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977800/UpGun__FullGame/

New skins!


These skins are only available during halloween!


These skins will be permanent to the game

Other:
-Optimized calculation of occlusion culling
-Added new spawn points
-Other miscellaneous optimizations
-2 new Halloween-related achievements
-A few other little surprises

