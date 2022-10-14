October 14th, 2022

Release day! Thank you all for the downloads!

Due to some unforeseen issues arising in Day 1 playtesting, a few changes have been added!

Fixes on level design, portions could be jumped out of.

Fixes on enemy spawning, there were issues with locations and spawn cubes.

Few other small things.

This is our first game ever released! There will be issues. I will most likely be the only dev who is able to do these updates! So please give me some time between "bugs/issues" and describe in as much detail as you can (screenshots, videos, etc.) on what "bugs/issues" you run into!

I will be working on adding achievements to the game if the reviews go well and bugs are all fixed!

Thank you all so much!

-David Sokolow