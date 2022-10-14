October 14th, 2022

Release day! Thank you all for the downloads!
Due to some unforeseen issues arising in Day 1 playtesting, a few changes have been added!
- Fixes on level design, portions could be jumped out of.
- Fixes on enemy spawning, there were issues with locations and spawn cubes.
- Few other small things.
This is our first game ever released! There will be issues. I will most likely be the only dev who is able to do these updates! So please give me some time between "bugs/issues" and describe in as much detail as you can (screenshots, videos, etc.) on what "bugs/issues" you run into!
I will be working on adding achievements to the game if the reviews go well and bugs are all fixed!
Thank you all so much!
-David Sokolow
Changed files in this update