Dusk Hollow update for 14 October 2022

October 14th, 2022

Release day! Thank you all for the downloads!

Due to some unforeseen issues arising in Day 1 playtesting, a few changes have been added!

  • Fixes on level design, portions could be jumped out of.
  • Fixes on enemy spawning, there were issues with locations and spawn cubes.
  • Few other small things.

This is our first game ever released! There will be issues. I will most likely be the only dev who is able to do these updates! So please give me some time between "bugs/issues" and describe in as much detail as you can (screenshots, videos, etc.) on what "bugs/issues" you run into!

I will be working on adding achievements to the game if the reviews go well and bugs are all fixed!

Thank you all so much!
-David Sokolow

