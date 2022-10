Share · View all patches · Build 9725166 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween friends,

-This latest update fixes a few maps errors and bugs and adds 5 Halloween themed items.

-A multiplayer server will also be on line at least 8 hours/day.

-Next update will add AI and content to the map "Paradise Island"

Cheers and thank you for waiting!