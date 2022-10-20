Update V0.71

Update V0.7

Greetings from Intern Pursuit, Inc. (d/b/a Employers 4 Change), and from Cat 5 Studios.

We are pleased to bring you another update. In this update we are adding the final two levels and

finishing some main functions. Note: we accidentally released the notes before the update, sorry for any inconvenience

Current Update:

Two new levels: Fight some alien ‘miners’ on Jupiter on an island in the sky. Then travel to

frozen Pluto for the final confrontation in the Galactic Alien Alliance’s Headquarters. Will you be

able to bring the story to a triumphant end?

level. Try to collect them all.

Many bug fixes as we continue to implement all the core functions. We’re closing in on having

the last few implemented, at which time we will go back and polish interfaces. One major bug

prevented the end cutscene on Titan from playing for any character except Breezy; this has been

resolved, so now any character can complete Titan.

Next Update:

We are giving the game a final polish to bring it out of early access. Our next update (1.0) should

be the full release.

We will fix any remaining bugs, and finish all balancing and playtesting.

We are working on achievements.

Thank you all for checking out our game. Please offer feedback on the gameplay, report any bugs

you find, and give us any suggestions you think of. Expect and end of Early Access soon.