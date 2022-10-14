 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 14 October 2022

Indoor camera update, updated render logic for better perf, various bug fixes

Build 9725074

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.56
-A bunch of camera logic tuning to make the player move through doors better and through indoor spaces better
-Setup a delay before the camera moves all the way back out when it hits a collision close to the player. This helps in indoor areas navigation
-Updated rendering system to have improved perf and produce smoother rendering when interacting with objects
-Updated pirate spawn to use more deterministic, based on world seed and other variables unique to the world, for choosing which random pirate to spawn in pirate towers
-Changed grass over to using the faster rendering system to improve performance and allow people to render more grass in their world
-Smoothed out mouse scroll logic so it doesnt "pop" to the next value
-Fixed flag placement and rock base placement of towers at Black Rock Tower
-Improved sprint fov transition to be less noticable on the exit transition
-Adjusted weapon damage values
-Improved build logic for wood walls so that they will ignore obstruction from wood floors and stairs
-Setup camera collision on wood windows to keep the camera from moving in and out of them as much
-Improved cannon aim logic to better show when a nearby object is in the way of the cannon ball trajectory
-Changed tide min/max range
-Setup torches at Black Rock Tower to auto relight after a while if they are put out with water
-Improved melee weapon damage logic
-Update to the cannon camera position while mounted on it
-Improved automatic on-ground visuals for wood doors as it could sometimes block easy movement in and out of the door if it was placed on dirt or sand
-Adjusted save/load/spawning perf allocation to increase spawning speed and maintain a better min impact

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
