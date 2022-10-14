1.63 is up! Happy Halloween!

Hello guys! We've released a big new patch!
-NEW MAP: To celebrate Halloween we're releasing a whole new map with new monsters!
-Matches will get way harder after wave 50 (My personal record is wave 65)
-Ultimates are now unlocked faster!
-We remade the way you level up to avoid too many pauses.
-At the 30 minute mark Death will appear. He's fast and unbeatable and will surely mark the end of the run.
-Ultimate Ki Barrage has been reworked
Introducing the new map: Spooky Forest!
