1.63 is up! Happy Halloween!

Hello guys! We've released a big new patch!

-NEW MAP: To celebrate Halloween we're releasing a whole new map with new monsters!

-Matches will get way harder after wave 50 (My personal record is wave 65)

-Ultimates are now unlocked faster!

-We remade the way you level up to avoid too many pauses.

-At the 30 minute mark Death will appear. He's fast and unbeatable and will surely mark the end of the run.

-Ultimate Ki Barrage has been reworked

Introducing the new map: Spooky Forest!