STRIDE - Multiplayer Fixes & Improvements

Hey striders,

The recent major Multiplayer update has brought not only a lot of new content, but also some bugs. This patch should fix the most common problems.

We fixed

• Occasional game crashes and freezes (the memory leak issue);

• The sound of a shotgun shot being played across the entire map;

• A bug of the progression system. Previously, the UI did not display the correct amount of experience when reaching a new level;

• The possibility of spamming voiceover lines when taking and dropping the flag in Capture The Flag;

• A bug with infinite wall-runs.

We changed

• Hit registration (bullets, knife, etc.) is now client-side, so that it works accurate when the player's ping and the server response time are high;

• The weapon selection wheel is now more intuitive, an icon with the selected weapon appears in front of the player's face when they change weapons;

• The location of sights on different types of weapons is now unified and displayed in the same place on all guns;

• The slide mechanic now works as in the single-player modes;

• The fade-in and fade-out visuals when finding a match have been changed;

• Increased the flag collision for the ease of grabbing it mid-air and on the move.

We added

• A 5-second invulnerability when the player respawns in team modes to prevent spawn kills;

• The ability to collect pickups by hand;

• The ability to remove the sights from the weapon via a new option in the settings.

Please let us know about your experience after the update in our Discord server.

Have a nice weekend✌️

Joy Way