STRIDE - Multiplayer Fixes & Improvements

Hey striders,
The recent major Multiplayer update has brought not only a lot of new content, but also some bugs. This patch should fix the most common problems.
We fixed
• Occasional game crashes and freezes (the memory leak issue);
• The sound of a shotgun shot being played across the entire map;
• A bug of the progression system. Previously, the UI did not display the correct amount of experience when reaching a new level;
• The possibility of spamming voiceover lines when taking and dropping the flag in Capture The Flag;
• A bug with infinite wall-runs.
We changed
• Hit registration (bullets, knife, etc.) is now client-side, so that it works accurate when the player's ping and the server response time are high;
• The weapon selection wheel is now more intuitive, an icon with the selected weapon appears in front of the player's face when they change weapons;
• The location of sights on different types of weapons is now unified and displayed in the same place on all guns;
• The slide mechanic now works as in the single-player modes;
• The fade-in and fade-out visuals when finding a match have been changed;
• Increased the flag collision for the ease of grabbing it mid-air and on the move.
We added
• A 5-second invulnerability when the player respawns in team modes to prevent spawn kills;
• The ability to collect pickups by hand;
• The ability to remove the sights from the weapon via a new option in the settings.
Please let us know about your experience after the update in our Discord server.
Have a nice weekend✌️
Joy Way
