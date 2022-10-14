Pierre's Adventures in French is OUT NOW!

We are very proud to announce that Pierre's Adventures in French is now available for you all to play!

We really hope you enjoy the experience as a fun way to practice and expand your French vocabulary. Please feel welcome to leave us any feedback on your experience. If you're having any technical issues please let us know so we can address them as quickly as possible.

We wish you the best of luck on your journey to learn French. It will be a long path but we hope we can help make the journey as enjoyable as possible. Supporting this game is not only a fun new way to learn but also an investment in a future with many different types of French learning games (along with other languages!)

Merci beaucoup et bonne chance,

Chaz and Andrea

Rocket Boy Games