 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

All Quiet Roads update for 14 October 2022

Version 3.34 - Restore scores from achievement and leaderboard data

Share · View all patches · Build 9724700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 3.33 was unfortunate, and wiped a lot of people's local data. Version 3.34 should restore unlocked cities and the stars achieved. However, it is unlikely to preserve your saved games. I am very sorry about that.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1832051
  • Loading history…
Depot 1832052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link