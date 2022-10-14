Huge update (v.1.1)

Hooray, the long-awaited update!

This update is the largest of all time. Many problems that you have often complained about have been fixed.

Resistance

Have you always thought about why the city could be captured by a small detachment? It's in the past! Added new resistance mechanics. Now the cities are resisting capture and can defend themselves (however, they will suffer losses)

There are a lot of balance changes in this update.

For example, slingers have become weaker and it is now unprofitable to do only them. Factories now produce specific goods, not just money. It's harder to attract capitalists now. And much more.

Diplomacy has been redone.

Now it has become more difficult to create a federation, and the bot will not agree to a peace treaty if it wins.

A lot of work has been done on optimization.

The game has become much faster. Also, a lot of bugs and crashes were fixed.

You can read the full list of changes below. I hope you will appreciate the update and write a positive review.

Best regards,

Alexander, developer of Kingdom's Life

FIXED:

--Optimized the laws panel

--Optimization of moves (they have become faster!)

--Optimized factories

--Fixed a bug in which buildings did not turn into factories at the stage of industrialism if the automatic distribution of workers was turned off

--Fixed a graphical bug of the buildings panel

--Fixed a crash related to trade routes

--Caravans no longer appear in trade centers (and do not stand there just like that)

--Fixed a bug related to factories causing a hang

--Fixed titles

--Fixed a bug that did not allow you to click on the unit

--Bots are more likely to build bread production chains

--Bots build slightly less wood production

--Bots build forts less often and build iron production more often

--If you capture all the cities, the settlers will be destroyed

--You cannot select a city if a building is selected for construction

--Temperature maps were removed so as not to distort the appearance (they did not affect the gameplay)

--Fixed a bug of failure to click on the building

--Now the border border is visible during the move

--Fixed departure related to the territory

--Fixed the issue of Steam achievements

--You cannot click on a unit or on a city while hiring an army or building

--Changed the top interface. Now you can choose the display mode

--Fixed a crash from declaring war by a player

--Fixed militia spawn

--Fixed crash during bot attack

--Slightly changed the diplomacy panel

--If the enemy has no troops, he agrees to peace. Also, the conclusion of peace has become easier in other conditions

--Fixed meteorite mechanics

--The event will not close until the player closes it

--Fixed the addition of factories from investments

--Fixed departure from artillery shelling

--Fixed the return of resources from the disbandment of the army

CHANGED:

--Shift now speeds up the camera

--Panels now open 2 times faster

--The maps have been reduced, but this will increase optimization by several times (the maps were too large)

--Roads were removed (they didn't have a function - it's a waste of PC resources)

--The camera was accelerated

--Added another screenshot to the store page

--Updated the manual for creating your own map

--Changed icons of knowledge, population, discontent, coins, religious points

--Tab buttons of buildings have become bigger and more convenient

--The basic production of the plant has been increased by 16 times

--The camera can be brought even closer

--Textures of all units (except artillery and ships have been changed). All have animations

--Factories no longer produce just money. They produce one of 24 products. The appearance of the goods at the factory depends on the location and the general situation

--On the resource map, the factory has an icon of the resource that produces

--Improved landscape graphics

--Added a new map - North America

--The construction of buildings by the player takes 4 times less time

--The top panel of the interface has changed a little (the protrusion of the flag has been removed)

--The appearance of the interface has been slightly changed

--The interface takes up a little less space

--The value of enterprises for GDP has been reduced by 2 times

--Investments in enterprises are now less efficient by 40%

--The maximum number of capitalists in the state can now be 1.5 times less

--The growth of small enterprises is now 1.5 times less

--The maximum number of medium-sized enterprises is now 2 times more (the number of buildings multiplied by 2)

--The maximum number of large enterprises has been increased by 1.5 times

--The law "Support of large enterprises" also increases the maximum number of large enterprises by 33%

--Now caravans can be "intercepted" by other cities that are not the ultimate goal of the caravan.

--Slingers' power reduced from 2 to 1

--The strength of knights, pikemen increased by 1

--The power of the arquebusiers has been increased by 2

--Lancer power reduced by 2

--Each button on the top panel now has its own shade

--The maximum population of cities has been reduced (still, in such times so many people did not live there): Tribe - 25,000; Feudalism - 50,000; Capitalism - 300,000; Industrialism - 500,000

--Changed the map of Japan (added islands around and Korea in the upper left corner)

--The texture of the studied technology has become lighter and more noticeable

--Now more resources are given at the start

--Changed the texture of the cities of stage 1 and 2. Added city cell outline

--If you zoom in on the camera, anti-aliasing is turned off (pixel style looks better)

--Changed the display of country names

--The northern continental territories appeared on the map of Crimea

--Slightly changed the city panel

--The appearance of the factories has changed, now they have 3 appearance options

--Changed the appearance of the production of swords, iron shields, iron armor, mills, bakeries, quarries, musket production; added animations

--Slightly changed the graphics of the shores, lakes, ores, swamps

--You can switch panels using the arrows

--Numbering has been added to the laws panel, as well as effect icons

--It has become easier to conclude an alliance

--Made a normal day and night shift (dynamic)

--For the consent of another country to federation, it is required (at least): GDP is 2 times larger, the population is 2 times higher, the number of the army is 4 times higher, the size of the state is 3 times larger

--The icon of the number of troops on the squad has been changed to the icon of a person

--If your city is captured, you will receive an alert in the form of an event

--Added a resistance system in cities. If the strength of the squad is higher than the numbers of the city, the city will be captured without resistance. Otherwise, the city itself will fight back, but will lose a significant part of the population. The ability to resist is also affected by discontent (the higher the discontent, the less resistance)

--Added a label of laws that increase discontent

--Changed the game icon in Discord

--The steam page has been changed. The translation of the page into Spanish, Italian, Portuguese has been fixed.

--Changed the maximum number of players on each map