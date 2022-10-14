 Skip to content

Healtreach Fan-Game 1: Heal Tries VR update for 14 October 2022

Download problems and serious bug

14 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi People

I am very sorry. It turns out my game is having issues, both a game critical bug making it impossible to enter the first dungeon if you don't get it right the first time.

I hope this update will fix that.

Secondly, I have been notified that people are experiencing troubles downloading the game.
At this time I am not sure how to fix the download issues, but I have summited a notice to Steam and hope to get the assistance I need to fix this issue.

Thanks for your patience, and I hope to have all this fixed as soon as possilbe

