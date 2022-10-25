Atomicrops Introduces its Deerly Beloved DLC - Halloween on the Farm!

It's harvest time down on the farm and we're gearing up to get spoooOOOooooky (please read that in a ghost voice). The Deerly Beloved DLC is out NOW and is the latest, Halloween-themed DLC for Atomicrops with a ton of eerie new additions and upgrades!
This DLC includes...
- New Boss - And you thought farming was tough, get ready for the most demanding challenge yet, marriage. The Deervil has her sights set on matrimony by combat, but forget something borrowed, something blue — this boss is coming with death and dismemberment! Defeat The Deervil at her own game to receive major treats for dealing with her tricks!
- New Epic Camps - Explore new enemy camps to uncover haunting rewards! Pry a powerful soul-harvesting scythe from a farmer's cold dead hands and discover a mutant tree with new chilling rewards
- New Friend - Someone has come back from beyond the grave to assist in your post-apocalyptic endeavors.
- New Items - Grab an Axe to chop down trees for replanting, purchase trees for those good good crops, or literally buy yourself more time in the day by nabbing a sundial!
