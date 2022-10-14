 Skip to content

Train Valley 2 update for 14 October 2022

Let's Play Together - Organicity

Share · View all patches · Build 9724439

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Hello friends! Every Friday 17:30 UTC/GMT we hold a “Let’s play together” competition. During next 24 hours everyone is welcome to try and score the best time in a preselected level. Join our Discord server and keep Discord running while playing — your results will be automatically published in the #lets-play-together channel. You need to get 5 stars to qualify.

Glittering prizes include:

  1. Top 3 winners receive one random card each. Collect 18 locomotive cards and advance to next set of 6 all new cards! Complete that second set and enter a final tier of 2 very special and super limited cards! Assemble 26 cards and receive a special prize. Easy!
  2. Every player registered by our Discord bot has a chance to get a card. The number of cards depends on the number of participants: one additional card for every 10 train connoisseurs on the list. More players means more prizes!

    Visit our Discord server (#lets-play-together channel) to learn more.

A level we are playing this week is
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2868347096
Just open the game - there's a link right in the main menu.

Good luck everyone!

Changed depots in update_test branch

View more data in app history for build 9724439
Train Valley 2 - Win64 Depot 602321
Train Valley 2 - Win32 Depot 602322
Train Valley 2 - MacOS Depot 602323
