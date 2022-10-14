 Skip to content

Sker Ritual update for 14 October 2022

Makeship x Wales Interactive Plush Campaign LIVE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Everyone's favourite villain has had a cute and cuddly makeover all thanks to Makeship! Complete with bowler hat and pocket watch, this plush is literally made of scare and guilty of a murder or two at Sker Hotel. Speak to the manager of the sker-iest hotel around and pray that you live long enough to check out.

Abraham is featured in Maid of Sker, the critically-acclaimed award-winning British horror and the new co-op horror FPS, Sker Ritual, both from Wales Interactive.

Make Abraham a squishy reality by heading to our Makeship campaign . Order yours now and if funded, this one of a kind plush will always be on hand to give you a SKER.

