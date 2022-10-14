v0.73 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- If an npc activates a cutscene after talking, it no longer reloads the week
- 2 of hearts will now activate when inflicting charm
- fixed being able to enter a non-existent dungeon if you purchased flower shop 1 upgrade
- Item insurance will now properly activate during the misplace event
- shop items will no longer pull costs from equipment
- red stone will now properly create red orbs
Balance:
- Reduced chance to find a cursed artifact for vending machine, jungle monkeys, frozen artifact, and wandering trader events
Changed files in this update