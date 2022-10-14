 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 14 October 2022

v0.73 Patch Notes

Build 9724433

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • If an npc activates a cutscene after talking, it no longer reloads the week
  • 2 of hearts will now activate when inflicting charm
  • fixed being able to enter a non-existent dungeon if you purchased flower shop 1 upgrade
  • Item insurance will now properly activate during the misplace event
  • shop items will no longer pull costs from equipment
  • red stone will now properly create red orbs

Balance:

  • Reduced chance to find a cursed artifact for vending machine, jungle monkeys, frozen artifact, and wandering trader events

