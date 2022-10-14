HotFix5 for Update 17 - Final Hot Fix.

New Hotfix for the game this is the final hot fix for patch 17.

Another possible fix to the Unleashed/Super moves not working when they should be.

Fixed an issue not allowing player 2 to config buttons on the input config.

It's now possible to use a second ground bounce within a combo.

T.H.I.S can now do air attacks sooner from his Glide mobility move.

Reduced the time for when The White Lady can do moves from her air dash, this removes an unintended loop.

The White Lady's meterless dive can no longer cancel to normal attacks and the landing has been extended, EX version remains unchanged but the landing is the same duration as the meterless version. This move is now punishable on block so be careful.

Fixed an unblockable on the final hit of The White Lady's M M S S string.

Fixed an issue when blocking Dracula's Hypnotic Influence the hit box is still visible causing the opponent to get hit when leaving block.

Fixed various moves on Dracula that caused an unblockable situation.

Dracula's moves From his Alt stance are now listed properly within the move list in the pause menu.

Dracula's Fire Piller from his Alt stance now causes a ground bounce consistently.