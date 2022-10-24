Halloween 2022: Alien Invasion Event

To: Survivors Re: TOP SECRET [spoiler]||REDACTED||[/spoiler] On the fourth day of September, 2022 there were footsteps reported in the attic of the cabin. We were surprised to find [spoiler]||REDACTED||[/spoiler]. This was the beginning of strange and unknown events that we have no explanation for. We thought we had it under control. We thought we had put a stop to it, but they are back, and all our attempts to get them to leave have failed. We ask that you all stay calm and pay extra attention to your surroundings, especially the sky. We do not wish to scare you, but this is of dire importance. We believe that Aliens have invaded us. Be careful, they are known to abduct during [spoiler]||REDACTED||[/spoiler]. They have placed scarecrows… which we believe to be their spies across the map. Destroy them immediately on sight. We have been unable to communicate with them. We have caught a few glimpses of these extraterrestrial beings when [spoiler]||REDACTED||[/spoiler] happens. Finally, they’ve somehow hacked our systems and scrambled our code to unlock previous [spoiler]||REDACTED||[/spoiler] progressions and crates. Take care of yourselves survivors. We don’t know what they are capable of…

That's right Survivors, Halloween is here and we're excited for this year's event - Alien invasion!

This Halloween we are introducing some out of this world in-game events including an Alien themed solar flair and mass hysteria event!

That's not all, we are also introducing new Halloween challenges throughout the event and Halloween themed breakables across the map. Find Scarecrows and destroy them to get some treats to help you with your tricks throughout each match!

We're also excited to be reopening previous Halloween Progressions and bringing back the 2019 and 2020 Halloween cosmetic crates!

Spooky season is here Survivors... be careful not to be abducted! Starting now until November 4th!